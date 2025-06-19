Workers weather the heat in Virginia Beach as they prepare for the Point Break Festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In Virginia Beach, the weather and sand were extremely hot as workers prepared for the upcoming Point Break Festival at the oceanfront.

While many people flocked to the beach on Thursday afternoon, not everyone was enjoying the warm weather. Trew Bigler, a labor department worker for Center Stage Videos, was busy setting up for the festival.

"It's from Second Street to Eighth or Ninth," Trew explained, outlining the area being prepared for the festival.

Trew and his crew are experienced in working in hot conditions.

"It hasn’t been too bad since the wind has been very helpful today," he said. "The hot sand isn’t too bad as long as you’re wearing decent enough shoes. We did have someone yesterday who got a little too much in the heat and had to go home, unfortunately. But as long as people are staying hydrated, they should be able to handle the heat, assuming they don't have any other medical circumstances."

To manage the heat, workers have implemented several protocols, including staying hydrated and monitoring rising temperatures.

Trew added, "My boss has protocols in place where if it gets way too hot, we aren’t going to be working in the heat. He makes sure we have Gatorades, water and coolers full of ice."

For the last few days, the crew has worked hard to prepare for the festival while looking out for each other.

"We pace ourselves, help each other out, and keep an eye on one another. We check in, asking, 'Hey, I’m going to get water. Do you want one?' We’re just trying to keep each other afloat in the heat," Trew stated.

The Point Break Festival is scheduled to take place this weekend on Fifth Street at the oceanfront.