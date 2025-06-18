Drones to assist Virginia Beach Police Department in public safety

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As the use of drones expands across various sectors, from videography to surveillance to package delivery, they are now being integrated into public safety efforts.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate stressed the importance of technological advancements for the department when he spoke to City Council in April. He stated, “There is no doubt that technology is a force multiplier.”

Chief Neudigate advocated for the "Drone as First Responder Pilot Program" with compelling arguments.

“Those drones can launch independent of human interaction, respond to that location, get over top and start relaying live video to our real-time crime center,” he explained.

On Tuesday night, the Virginia Beach City Council approved a transfer of $1,302,068 from General Fund salary savings to the FY 2024-25 Police Department Operating Budget to get the efforts started.

To gauge public opinion, News 3 went to the Boardwalk.

Donald Dixon, an employee at Flamingo Joe's, expressed optimism about the program. “On certain days like Fridays and Saturdays, we’re getting a younger crowd. I think drones would be a good thing. You know, a little pricey, but that’s not for me to say,” he said.

Richmond resident Peyton Ingram raised concerns. “If it’s gonna help out, keep things safer, I guess that’s good, but I can see how it might be a little like oppressive and a little weird how they’re flying above you and you’re constantly being watched.”

A spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Police Department clarified that the department is in the early stages of implementing this initiative. It anticipates the program starting sometime in 2026.

