Contractor pleads guilty to raping 11-year-old girl three times: Court docs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A contractor accused of raping an 11-year-old girl on three separate occasions has plead guilty, according to court documents.

Ricardo Mejia, 35, was arrested after the victim's parents discovered him naked in their daughter's room. Mejia was, at the time, remodeling the bathroom of the victim's family's home. He broke into the home multiple times, court documents say.

Mejia has been charged with three counts of rape of a child under the age of 13, and for breaking into the home. His sentencing is scheduled for October 7, according to court documents.

A search warrant outlines how on October 9, 2024 around 2:30 a.m., the parents heard noises coming from their 11-year-old daughter’s bedroom. The door was locked and they got a butter knife to force it open. Then, they saw a naked man climbing out of the window, the warrant says.

Court records state that Mejia is accused of climbing through the window on three occasions. He confirmed this during an interview with legal authorities.

Mejia said the first rape took place when the child's parents weren't home, multiple days before he was caught. The second and third times happened at night in the child's bedroom, according to court documents.