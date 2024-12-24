Virginia Beach woman plays Santa for teens experiencing homelessness

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some people may be surprised to learn how many students in local school systems are homeless.

According to Virginia Beach City Public Schools, there are nearly 500 students identified as experiencing homelessness. VBCPS tells News 3 reporter Angela Bohon that a large portion of these students are in a "double-up" situation, living with another family or neighbor. Approximately one-third of these children are living in hotels.

As one can imagine, the holidays can be especially tough for these families. That’s where Diana Barrett comes in to help.

Barrett started an effort she calls Heart of Christmas, which she has been running for ten years. It is designed to provide necessities and gifts to students ages 13 and older without a permanent home. Barrett said she chose to help older students because other nonprofit organizations assist younger children.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Barrett said, adding, “These older ones keep it inside. They don’t share the struggles they’re going through.”

“Heart of Christmas just wants to be there and say, ‘Hey, we’re here for you guys’ and make sure that no child is left behind.”

Here’s how the effort works: Barrett puts a call out to the community for various items, which she sorts upon arrival. She works directly with VBCPS and Norfolk Public Schools, where staff members discreetly distribute the gifts to those in need.

“It takes a village,” Barrett exclaimed.

She explained that most Heart of Christmas gifts have already been distributed for this year; however, she starts early. Neighbors wanting to contribute to this effort can contact her at 757-679-6925.

Some of the most-needed items include:



Toiletries, especially body wash

Fast food gift cards

Gloves

Razors and shaving cream

Feminine products

Blankets

Toothbrushes

For information on programs through VBCPS to help students identified as experiencing homelessness, click here.

For similar information through Norfolk Public Schools, click here.