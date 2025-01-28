Virginia Beach woman says she would be homeless without this program

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An adult foster care program in Virginia Beach provides a safety net for those facing homelessness — I spoke with a participant who said it changed her life.

As we get older, we all hope that someone is there to take care of us. I wanted to find out what happens when people do not have that steady support system.

Shanavia Riddack found herself in that position recently. She had unstable housing and said she was facing homelessness. However, thanks to the adult foster care program in Virginia Beach, instead of being on the street, she is inside Geraldine Ricaforte's home.

They may not be family, but they have been living together for almost a year.

“We help people out there that need help. [We] provide them shelter and assistance,” said Ricaforte.

Watch related coverage: Shelters see influx of guests as temperatures drop

Shelters see influx of guests as temperatures drop

The Ricafortes have been part of Virginia Beach's adult foster care program since its inception in 2009. The program is for independent older adults who need a little extra help with housekeeping, laundry, managing their medications or cooking.

“We do the grocery shopping, [and] we do the cooking. Although sometimes there are clients that want to cook, so we allow them, but we are here. We are supervising them,” she says.

Not only are the Ricafortes supervising the clients, but they’re also including them in their daily lives.

Watch related coverage: Water assistance program helps struggling families pay water bill

Water assistance program helps struggling families pay water bill

Riddack tells me she joins the family for church on Sundays, family dinners, and holidays.

“We have clients here that been that stayed with us for like, seven [to] nine years before,” Ricaforte says.

Each provider gets about $2,000 per client. The money is funded through a variety of sources, including grants and state funding, and it covers the clients’ daily care needs and monthly bills.

If they have the space, providers are allowed to host three people at a time.

Watch related coverage: Sentara opens new community care center in Newport News

Sentara opens new community care center in Newport News

“You need to just not focus on what on the monetary part. You need to do it with your heart, you know, because it's not easy,” said Ricaforte.

Wendy Swallow is the program administrator for the Adult and Aging Division.

“It allows people the warmth of maintaining or growing older and receiving support in the comforts of home,” said Swallow. “It provides emotional support. It provides daily living support. Somebody cares about them. People are paying attention to them.”

She says caretakers and clients are vetted to make sure they are a good fit and not taking advantage of the program. Providers also need to get certified and go through training.

Watch related coverage: Virginia Beach volunteer receives Everyday Hero Award

Virginia Beach volunteer receives Everyday Hero Award

“They have people coming to visit them from our program that check in with them and make sure that their needs are being met,” said Swallow.

I asked Riddack if she feels like her needs are being met.

She told me, “yes, it has changed my life. I feel safe here. I feel safe and secure."

There are two sides of the program — one that addresses mental health needs, and another that addresses older clients. Currently, Virginia Beach has ten homes serving 26 clients, but they really need more help.

Click here if you are interested in learning more about the program.