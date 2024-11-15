Virginia Beach's 'no-cursing' signs go up for auction

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — You can now own a unique piece of Virginia Beach Oceanfront history after city leaders donated over 100 signs this summer to the Virginia Beach Police Foundation.

If you were down at the Oceanfront over the last 20 to 30 years, chances are you saw the infamous 'no-cursing' signs in the resort area.

The signs were put up years ago to promote a friendly family environment at the Oceanfront, but were taken down a few years ago.

"These signs prompted a lot of interaction between officers and citizens, on what the signs mean," Jake Jacocks, with the Virginia Beach Police Foundation, said. "It allowed officers to have good conversations with visitors to the Oceanfront."

John Hood

Since then they've sat in storage but earlier this year, city leaders donated the signs to the Virginia Beach Police Foundation to be auctioned off.

John Hood

This week the auction began and as of Friday one sign has a bid for over $1,000

"It is a conversation piece and a neat thing to have and like you said the money that comes from these will help the foundation as we help the police department and individual members," Jacocks said.

Jacocks said he's had a lot of interest in the signs and feels it's a great move to help officers in need.

This week's auction started on Monday and will continue until 8 a.m. Monday.

John Hood

More signs will continue to be posted until the foundation runs out.

Jacocks said they have about 30 round signs and 90 rectangular signs.

You can place a bid by going to the foundation's Facebook page or by clicking here.