Woman visits Virginia Aquarium before her 100th birthday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium welcomed a special guest on Monday, as 99-year-old Darlene MacRunnels chose to spend her last day in her 90s at the facility.

Darlene will celebrate her 100th birthday on Tuesday.

Born in 1925, Darlene was surrounded by aquarium staff and volunteers who expressed their joy at sharing this significant milestone with her.

In a photo taken during her visit, Darlene is seen smiling alongside her daughter, Arlene Day.

The Virginia Aquarium hopes Darlene's 100th birthday celebration is as memorable as her visit on Monday.