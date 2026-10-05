Wrong-way drunk driver in deadly crash sentenced to 15 years in prison: CAO

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A drunk driver who hit and killed another motorist when he was going on the wrong way on London Bridge Road was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Edwin Marroquin Herrera, 26 of Virginia Beach, pleaded guilty to aggravated involuntary manslaughter and DUI — maiming on Aug. 19.

Officials say Marroquin Herrera was driving the wrong way on London Bridge Road when he hit another car head-on, driven by Steven A. White II.

White's car was crushed by Marroquin Herrera's larger car and pushed back into the sidewalk; Marroquin Herrera's car went into the median, hit a tree then caught on fire.

Virginia Beach Norfolk man killed by wrong-way driver on London Bridge Road: VBPD Web Staff

Another driver saw the smoke from the initial crash and stopped to help. He tried to aid White but did not see any signs of life, according to prosecutors. The driver helped Marroquin Herrera and his passenger out of the flaming wreckage.

White was pronounced dead at the scene after police and medics arrived. Marroquin Herrera and his passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment; the passenger required surgery but both survived.

Marroquin Herrera's blood alcohol content level was discovered to be 0.255, three times over the legal limit, according to the CAO.

Marroquin Herrera was sentenced to 25 years with 10 years suspended, leaving a total of 15 years to serve.

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