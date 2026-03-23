Wu-Tang Clan to bring 'The Final Chamber' tour to Virginia Beach in 2026

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan will perform in Virginia Beach as part of their "Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber" tour.

The show at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater will be held on Sept. 16, 2026. Presale for tickets will begin on Tuesday, with the general on-sale beginning on Friday at 10 a.m. Click here for ticket information.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will join Wu-Tang Clan as their special guest.

Wu-Tang Clan is hailed by many as the greatest hip-hop group of all time. The collective was formed in Staten Island in the early 1990s. Their debut record — Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) — features a number of well-known songs such as "C.R.E.A.M." and "Protect Ya Neck."

"Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber" tour will also stop in Bristow at Jiffy Lube Live on Sept. 15.