Indian River hosts candlelight vigil for football player killed in Chesapeake shooting Sunday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Family and friends of 15-year-old Tyshaun Oliver came together for a candlelight vigil to remember the Indian River High School student and football player who was shotand killed in a Chesapeake triple shooting. The two other men shot and are recovering.

Police haven't made an arrest or identified a motive in the shooting.

Tyshaun was loved by many, more than 100 people attended the candlelight vigil that was held on Indian River's football field.

"It’s very evident by all the people that showed up," Vivian Waddler, Tyshaun mother said. "It shows the love my son had and the love people had for him."

His football teammates say the 10th grader lit up any room he walked in.

"It’s times we came to school sad, and he’ll turn your whole day around," Cameron Brooks, an Indian River High School football player, said.

Tyshaun's teammates say its been a tough time for the team since Tyshaun was killed.

"It hurts really bad," Javion, an Indian River High School football player said. "I’m trying to be strong, but it cuts strong."

The head football coach at Indian River High School, Brandon Carr, says Tyshaun was an honor student and was an energetic player.

"He joined us in August at Indian River," Carr said. "He lit up a room whenever he walked in. Even in tough games, he would be on the sidelines cheering everybody up. He was a light of joy for the football program."

On Sunday, Tyshaun was shot and killed in a triple shooting in the Macdonald Manor neighborhood in Chesapeake.

Tyshaun’s mother wants justice in her son’s murder. Here’s her message to her son’s killer:

"You took away a beautiful soul," Waddler said. "That’s something you have to live with for the rest of your life. I hope you see his face everyday. You remember my son’s name. Tyshaun Oliver."

So far, no arrests have been made in the triple shooting. Police are encouraging anyone with information to come forward. You can even leave an anonymous tip with the crime line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.