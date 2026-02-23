Kimberly Hensley appointed interim Commonwealth's Attorney after top prosecutor's death

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — Kimberly Hensley was appointed as the new Commonwealth's Attorney for Mathews County after the death of Marie Walls, according to the Commonwealth Attorney's office.

Marie Walls, the former Commonwealth's Attorney, was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound on Feb. 10, according to Virginia State Police. No suspect is involved as of now.

Watch previous coverage: Mathews County Commonwealth's Attorney found dead in home from gunshot wound: VSP

Mathews County Commonwealth's Attorney found dead in home from gunshot wound: VSP



Ninth Judicial Circuit Judges appointed Hensley on Tuesday, according to the York and Poquoson CAO. Hensley has nearly 30 years of legal experience and last worked as an Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney in York County and Poquoson since 2017.

York County and Poquoson Commonwealth's Attorney Krystyn Reid said she fully supports Hensley's appointment.

"Justice is a solemn trust, and Marie Walls carried it with strength and compassion for the people and taxpayers of Mathews County," Reid said in a statement. "She loved her community, and they loved her in return. Our office stands alongside Kimberly Hensley as she continues in that spirit of service, ensuring steady continuity of good government, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to Marie’s family and community."

Hensley is temporarily leaving her position as Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney with Reid's support. The Gloucester County CAO is still assisting Mathews County.

A special election to complete Walls' term is expected to be held alongside the General Election in November, according to the CAO.