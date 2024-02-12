Man arrested, another got away after car chase in Accomack County

ACCOMACK CO., Va. — One person was arrested and another got away after a car chase that ended in a crash in Accomack County.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop for failing to maintain lane of travel on Lankford Highway, according to the Accomack County Sheriff's Office. But the driver didn't stop.

The driver then went through the Town of Accomac, traveling at speeds over 75 mph, according to the ACSO. The car got back on Lankford Highway, traveling at speeds over 100 mph, before wrecking in Bloxom.

Two people got out of the car and ran away, according the sheriff's office. One was caught, the second eluded deputies.

Malachi Tull, 21, of Sailsbury, Maryland, was charged with felony eluding, driving without a license and maliciously shooting at or throwing missiles at an occupied vehicle, according to the ACSO.

Tull was remanded to the Accomack County Jail and denied bail.

The sheriff's office says that they are investigating and that anyone with information should call the Accomack County Sheriff's Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or submit a tip to the sheriff's office website.