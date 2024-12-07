Active-duty and retired servicemembers can get a Christmas tree at Fort Story

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you're active-duty or retired and still need a Christmas tree, you can get one at Trees for Troops on Saturday, December 7.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the live tree giveaway for service members! Organizers say anyone with base access is welcome to the event

The giveaway kicks off Saturday at Fort Story in Virginia Beach from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., so you want to get there early to make sure you get yours.

They have 400 trees to give away and they are expected to go quick.

You can bring your kids too to see Santa and the Grinch!