Coast Guard rescues man from burning ship 60 miles off Chincoteague

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a mariner in a sailboat that caught fire about 60 miles east of Chincoteague Thursday night, according to a release.

An emergency radio beacon was received around 8:30 p.m. from the 45-foot sailing vessel, Triology.

An HC-130 Herculus plane and MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City were launched.

USCG US Coast Guard rescues man from burning ship off Chincoteague May 23 2024



The Hercules arrived just after 10 p.m. and located a person on a dingy near the Trilogy, which was on fire, the Coast Guard said.

The Jayhawk arrived just before 11 p.m. and hoisted a 58-year-old man to safety. He had no injuries but was taken to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital for evaluation.

The Coast Guard said the mariner's diligence with having the radio beacon on board helped crews arrive in a timely manner.

“This mariner also had filed a float plan with a family member, which the Coast Guard always recommends you do even for short day trips," said Lt. j.g. Erin Bellen, search and rescue operations unit controller with Fifth Coast Guard District. "He also had an emersion suit, which he had put on prior to getting in the dingy. All these actions and planning for a maritime emergency helped save his life.”

The Coast Guard offered this tips to boaters to stay safe: