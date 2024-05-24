Coast Guard rescues man from burning ship 60 miles off Chincoteague

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a mariner in a sailboat that caught fire about 60 miles east of Chincoteague Thursday night, according to a release.
An emergency radio beacon was received around 8:30 p.m. from the 45-foot sailing vessel, Triology.
An HC-130 Herculus plane and MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City were launched.
The Hercules arrived just after 10 p.m. and located a person on a dingy near the Trilogy, which was on fire, the Coast Guard said.
The Jayhawk arrived just before 11 p.m. and hoisted a 58-year-old man to safety. He had no injuries but was taken to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital for evaluation.
The Coast Guard said the mariner's diligence with having the radio beacon on board helped crews arrive in a timely manner.
“This mariner also had filed a float plan with a family member, which the Coast Guard always recommends you do even for short day trips," said Lt. j.g. Erin Bellen, search and rescue operations unit controller with Fifth Coast Guard District. "He also had an emersion suit, which he had put on prior to getting in the dingy. All these actions and planning for a maritime emergency helped save his life.”
The Coast Guard offered this tips to boaters to stay safe:
- Always wear a life jacket. The Coast Guard reminds boaters to ensure life jackets are serviceable, properly sized, correctly fastened, and suitable for your activity. In 2022, where the cause of death was known, 75 percent of fatal boating incident victims drowned. Of those drowning victims with reported life jacket usage, 85 percent were not wearing a life jacket.
- Boat sober. It is illegal to operate a boat while under the influence of alcohol or drugs in every state. Penalties for violating BUI/BWI laws can include large fines, suspension or revocation of boat operator privileges, and jail terms.
- Check the weather before going out on the water. Know your weather limitations - what your boat can handle and what it can't. Check the weather for storms, tides, currents, and winds.
- Have an EPIRB. Always go out with an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon. Own it, know it, and register it. An EPIRB is a device that is designed to transmit a distress signal if you get into trouble. No matter where you are in the world, an EPIRB sends a signal to emergency responders through a satellite system.
- File a float plan! A float plan is telling someone where you are going and when you plan to return. A float plan should be given to a friend or family member and includes a description of your boat, what is on board and a description of the safety equipment you are carrying. If you change plans mid-voyage, let someone know!
- Always take a marine radio. A VHF-FM radio is the best method of communication while on the water. Although cell phones are a good backup, they can be unreliable due to gaps in coverage area and the inevitable dead battery.