Hit-a-thon at D-BAT Virginia Beach aims to raise money, awareness for veterans' mental health

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An upcoming baseball event aims to raise awareness about veterans' mental health, an issue that impacts more service members each year.

Craig Colucci, the owner and operator of D-BAT Virginia Beach, is making it his mission to raise money for our veterans.

He is organizing a Veteran's Hit-a-thon with the goal of collecting 6,400 hits. The number represents the number of veterans who take their life each year.

The hit-a-thon also hopes to raise $45,000 for the Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach. The money will be used to house a new sensory room for our veterans.

Ross Winfield of the Friedan Agency donated $10,000 towards the effort.

"I just want to really give back to the veterans and help the local organization, Jones & Cabacoy. I think they are doing good things to those veterans who didn't have a place to go or really needed some help, and this gives them that."

The event will be held Saturday, November 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at D-BAT in Virginia Beach, located at 5258 Fairfield Shopping Centre.

WTKR News 3 will have a team of hitters at the hit-a-thon! If you want to get involved, head to D-BAT's website here.