Raises for service members, housing, child care addressed in defense bill

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - — Junior enlisted service members could be getting a 15-percent pay increase under the annual defense spending bill approved by the House Armed Services committee this week.

In addition, other service members would receive a 5.2-percent pay raise.

"it's money well spent and Congress is actually putting our money where our mouth is," said Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia).

Other provisions in the bill include an effort to expand privatized housing for service members who are single after reports showcased issues like mold in some barracks.

The bill also aims to address child case. Right now, the waitlist for the child development center at Oceana is over one thousand kids long, Kiggans said.

The bill would help create two new centers at Little Creek and Naval Station Norfolk.

"The workforce is competitive out there for active duty and we need to recruit and retain these people," said Kiggans.

Kiggans was part of a task force that studied Quality of Life issues for service members.

The bill adopted 31 of their recommendations for a cost of $5 billion, she said.

"We need to do better than what we're doing and that's what this year's NDAA actually does," said Kiggans.

Lawmakers will now work together to pass a final version of the bill, which Kiggans said could happen in mid-June.