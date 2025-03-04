Rep. Kiggans urges DoD to protect veterans amid workforce reductions

WASHINGTON — Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (VA-02) has issued an urgent call to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to prevent workforce reductions within the Department of Defense (DoD) from causing undue harm to veterans and compromising America's national security.

In a letter sent Monday, Kiggans emphasized the potential impacts of reducing the DoD's probationary workforce by 5-8%, a move announced on February 21, 2025, as part of the President’s initiative to reform the Federal workforce.

"Our community in Hampton Roads is deeply connected to the military, with many veterans who have served our country now serving in civilian jobs at DoD that directly support the defense of our great nation," said Kiggans. "As a former Navy helicopter pilot and a commonsense conservative, I believe we can responsibly rein in waste while ensuring DoD personnel with prior military service remain in positions where they can continue to contribute to our national security. Any reductions or reforms to the size and scope of the federal government that risk weakening our defense capabilities, particularly as we face increasing global threats, are unacceptable."

The DoD employed over 330,000 veterans in FY2020, according to OPM data. Virginia’s Second Congressional District, represented by Kiggans, is home to 196,000 veterans and 180,000 active-duty military and DoD employees.

Kiggans' letter to Secretary Hegseth detailed her concerns about the potential loss of skilled workforce essential for defense readiness and urged the DoD to take specific actions:

Prioritize Veterans in Workforce Reductions: Ensure veterans are not disproportionately affected by layoffs. Provide Support for Transitioning Veterans: Offer priority access to other federal positions for laid-off veterans. Use Veterans to Strengthen National Security: Keep personnel with military experience in roles critical to national defense.

The Congresswoman stressed the importance of maintaining a robust and capable Department of Defense, especially amid rising global threats from nations like China and Russia.