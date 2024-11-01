U.S. Air Force TSgt who's spent 150+ hours of her time volunteering named 2024 Military Citizen of the Year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Hampton Roads Chamber honored local military members who’ve gone above and beyond to help their communities at the annual Military Citizen of the Year award ceremony Friday.

Technical Sergeant Helena Giammarco of the U.S. Air Force was named the 2024 Military Citizen of the Year for her volunteering efforts and dedication to several local organizations.

TSgt Giammarco has many responsibilities in the U.S. Air Force, with her primary duties being Section Chief of Administration Support, Assistant Director of Operations, Lead Resiliency Trainer, and Section Leader for French Horn in the Heritage of America Band.

She's also extremely involved in the Hampton Roads community, spending over 150 hours of her time volunteering.

Through her work with the Peninsula Foodbank, TSgt Giammarco packs boxes of donated food and stuffed backpacks for the organization's "Food for Kids Backpack Program." The program aims to minimize food insecurity and help students in low-income communities during weekends and holidays.

TSgt Giammarco also volunteers with the Breaking Barriers Alliance, organizing five diverse culture events. The events she's coordinated have celebrated the history of the Hampton Roads Native American community, educated military children, and created an inclusive environment for military and civilians on Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

Her volunteer work doesn't stop there: she raises money for Hampton Roads Toys for Tots. She also helps the nonprofit's drives by organizing drop-off locations, scheduling warehouse deliveries and donating toys.

"Technical Sergeant Helena Giammarco was selected for this award because her impact on the community is second to none," said Bryan K. Stephens, President & CEO of the Hampton Roads Chamber. "Her selfless dedication and continuous service is something to be admired."

For over 70 years, the Hampton Roads Chamber has presented the award to a military member who has made a sizable impact through community service beyond the scope of their military duties.

This year’s impressive group of nominees included 14 local service members, each recommended by their command.

A list of the 2024 nominees, who were also recognized for their volunteer work at the ceremony, is below:



Musician Chief Vincent Beard

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Petty Officer 1st Class Isis Bogan

Equipment Operator Petty Officer 1st Class Kenyon Clark

Yeoman Petty Officer 1st Class LAShonda Daniels

Culinary Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Ross Goodrich

Yeoman Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Haiderer

Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 3rd Class Lois Kim

Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 1st Class Angel LisboaHernandez

Air Controlman Chief Petty Officer William Noddin

Machinery Technician Petty Officer 1st Class Efren Ortiz-Colon

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jan Parker

Captain Zachary Rausch

Air Controlman Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Sheppard

Congratulations to this year’s nominees!