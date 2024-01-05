Watch Now
NewsMilitary

Actions

USS McFaul returns to Naval Station Norfolk following 8-month deployment to Atlantic Ocean

USS McFaul returns from deployment
DVIDS
240104-N-XI307-1141 The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) returns to its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk after a 8-month deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, Jan. 4, 2024. McFaul, part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG), deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)
USS McFaul returns from deployment
USS McFaul returns from deployment
USS McFaul returns from deployment
USS McFaul returns from deployment
USS McFaul returns from deployment
USS McFaul returns from deployment
Posted at 1:59 PM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 13:59:58-05

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK — The USS McFaul returned to Naval Station Norfolk after an eight-month deployment to the Atlantic Ocean and U.S. 5th Fleet areas of operations.

The McFaul is a part of the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group. The guided-missile cruiser completed 34 Strait of Hormuz transits to assist commercial traffic in the area and also conducted 17 close escorts for maritime allies and assets.

Top Stories: Friday, Jan. 5, 2023

Military officials said the deployment was successful and commended the ship's crew for their work.

"The grit, determination, and hard work from every member of Team 74 contributed to McFaul’s successful deployment and I could not be prouder of Team 74," said Cmdr. Antonia Shey, the commanding officer of McFaul.

USS Gerald R. Ford

Military

Norfolk-based USS Gerald R. Ford will be heading home after extended deployment

Associated Press
2:01 PM, Jan 01, 2024

Currently, the rest of the carrier strike group, along with the USS Gerald R. Ford, are heading back to Naval Station Norfolk.

More military stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

Investigations

News 3 Investigates