USS McFaul returns to Naval Station Norfolk following 8-month deployment to Atlantic Ocean

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK — The USS McFaul returned to Naval Station Norfolk after an eight-month deployment to the Atlantic Ocean and U.S. 5th Fleet areas of operations.

The McFaul is a part of the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group. The guided-missile cruiser completed 34 Strait of Hormuz transits to assist commercial traffic in the area and also conducted 17 close escorts for maritime allies and assets.

Military officials said the deployment was successful and commended the ship's crew for their work.

"The grit, determination, and hard work from every member of Team 74 contributed to McFaul’s successful deployment and I could not be prouder of Team 74," said Cmdr. Antonia Shey, the commanding officer of McFaul.

Currently, the rest of the carrier strike group, along with the USS Gerald R. Ford, are heading back to Naval Station Norfolk.