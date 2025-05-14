USS Normandy returning to Norfolk following 3-month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. — The USS Normandy (CG-60) is returning to Naval Station Norfolk Thursday following a three-month deployment.

Sailors aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser departed at the end of February for the U.S. 4th Fleet area, which includes the Caribbean Sea, and waters around Central and South America.

According to a release, the mission was focused on "strengthening maritime partnerships, enhancing regional security, and conducting multinational naval operations."

