Watch Now
NewsMilitary

Actions

USS Normandy returning to Norfolk following 3-month deployment

USS Normandy
Posted
and last updated

NORFOLK, Va. — The USS Normandy (CG-60) is returning to Naval Station Norfolk Thursday following a three-month deployment.

Sailors aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser departed at the end of February for the U.S. 4th Fleet area, which includes the Caribbean Sea, and waters around Central and South America.

According to a release, the mission was focused on "strengthening maritime partnerships, enhancing regional security, and conducting multinational naval operations."

Watch previous coverage: USS Normandy returns from deployment in January 2024

USS Normandy returns home from deployment

More military stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway