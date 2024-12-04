USS Wasp Amphibious Ready Group returning Friday from 7-month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. — Following a seven-month deployment, the Norfolk-based USS Wasp Amphibious Ready Group is coming home Friday.

The WSP ARG was assigned to embark with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) earlier this year.

The WSP ARG and 24th MEU (SOC) consisted of over 4,500 Sailors and Marines and three warships: USS Wasp (LHD 1), USS New York (LPD 21), and USS Oak Hill (LSD 51).

When deployed, the WSP ARG and 24th MEU (SOC) reinforced maritime security across the North Atlantic, eastern Mediterranean, and Baltic regions.

The 24th MEU (SOC) previously returned to their base in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.