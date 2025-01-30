Yorktown-based Sailor charged in Sailor's death identified in court Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. — A Sailor based out of Yorktown charged in the death of a fellow Sailor in April 2024 was identified in a court hearing Thursday.

Jackson D. Bower, a master of arms second class, is accused of negligent homicide, making a false official statement, and two counts of dereliction of duty in the death of fellow Sailor Lyndon Joel Cosgriff-Flax.

Bower was operating a harbor safety boat in a "negligent manner" which led to the death of Cosgriff-Flax, according to a charge sheet.

Watch previous coverage: Family says Sailor who died had 'a heart full of love'

Family said Sailor who died after Yorktown training accident had 'a heart full of love'

News 3 spoke with Stephanie Cosgriff, Lyndon's mom, in November.

She said her son was happy and enjoying the weather while on a boat on the York River during what the Navy has called a security boat training and familiarization event.

The Sailor charged, she said at the time, was responsible for everyone’s safety, according to documents from the Navy.

“I just hope that better precautions are taken in the future," Cosgriff added.