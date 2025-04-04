Millions of student loan borrowers could soon see a drop in credit score

If you have student loans, you may want to check your account.

Experts suggest millions of federal student loan borrowers will start to see an impact on their credit score.

After COVID, loan repayments were to resume, but during the Biden administration there was an extension created in 2023, pausing all loan defaults up until the end of last year.

“So these loan servicers started reporting these delinquent payments at the beginning of 2025, and those are just now starting to impact credit scores,” explained Zach Tekamp, Heritage Wealth Management Group.

Some borrowers have already started seeing a drop in their scores, some as low as 100 points.

Tekamp tells News 3, missed student loan payments don’t impact your credit score until 90 days after.

When we asked what borrowers should do if they find themselves in this situation, he shared: “There are still a few options... First, and the most obvious, is to just start paying your student loans again.”

Recently, the online applications for income driven repayments opened back up after previously being shut down, to better align with requirements under the current administration.

Another option is to ask for Goodwill Removal.

“You can submit a request to your loan servicer to ask them to remove the late payment marks as a one-time courtesy… Again, service providers are not required to do this,” says Tekamp.