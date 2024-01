VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A motorcycle, car crash on Indian River Road has shut down traffic between Princess Anne Road and New Bridge Road.

Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, a call came in for the serious crash on the 1800 block of Indian River Road, according to police.

Top Stories: More masking, missing woman, restaurant weeks

As of 4:15 p.m. Friday, police have released no information about possible injuries.

Stay with News 3 for updates.