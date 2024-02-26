Watch Now
Nikki Haley to hold 2 rallies in Virginia after falling to Trump in S.C. primary

Posted at 1:59 PM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 14:00:43-05

Nikki Haley will be in Virginia on Thursday in hopes of rallying supporters in the Commonwealth.

She’ll first host a rally in Richmond, before heading to Falls Church in Northern Virginia.

Her efforts to win over Virginians come after her loss to Trump in the South Carolina primary. Despite South Carolina being her home state – where she once served as governor – she seemed to have little chance against the former President, AP reports.

However, she’s vowed to stay in the race until at least the Super Tuesday primaries.

