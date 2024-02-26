Nikki Haley to hold 2 rallies in Virginia after falling to Trump in S.C. primary

Nikki Haley will be in Virginia on Thursday in hopes of rallying supporters in the Commonwealth.

She’ll first host a rally in Richmond, before heading to Falls Church in Northern Virginia.

Her efforts to win over Virginians come after her loss to Trump in the South Carolina primary. Despite South Carolina being her home state – where she once served as governor – she seemed to have little chance against the former President, AP reports.

Scripps News Trump wins South Carolina primary, eyeing rematch with Biden Justin Boggs

However, she’s vowed to stay in the race until at least the Super Tuesday primaries.