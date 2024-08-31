Watch Now
New Chesterfield Fair rules include no 'questionable clothing' and no unaccompanied minors after dark

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County Fair announced new rules about who can and cannot attend the fair. The announcement comes days after several fights led to arrests at the fair over the weekend.

"Beginning at 6 p.m., no one under the age of 18 will be admitted to the Chesterfield County Fair unless they are accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years of age," the announcement read. "Such chaperones must present a valid government-issued photo identification with their date of birth at the ticket booth area(s). One chaperone may accompany no more than FOUR (4) guests ages 18 or younger per day."

The new rules also dictate that the chaperone must:

  1. Accompany their entire party during entry
  2. Remain onsite during the visit
  3. Be available by phone throughout their visit

"Guests 16 years of age or older may be asked to present a valid government-issued photo identification (driver's license, state-issued ID card, Passport) with their date of birth at the ticket booth area(s) to verify their age. If unable to verify proof of age upon request, patrons will be required to leave the fairgrounds," the announcement read. "Guests 18 years of age or younger who are found inside the fairgrounds and who are unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection beginning at 6 p.m. nightly."
The announcement also outlined a Chesterfield County Fair dress code:

"Any person(s) wearing questionable clothing including but not limited to gang colors/clothing and/or masks of any kind, will not be admitted and if found on the premises, will be removed from the fairgrounds with no refund(s) being issued," the announcement read. ALL patrons must adhere to the clear bag policy. For any parent/chaperone dropping off a minor, they MUST be picked up no later than 6:00 pm that day."

Chesterfield County Fair general manager Brenda White Vaughn said she was frustrated with the fights and subsequent arrests at the fair on Saturday night.

"We work year-round, working on security issues and safety issues. We work with the police, we work with fire, we work with EMS, the county. I work outside with local or federal governments and institutions to get information about how to keep this fair safe, and that's what we pride ourselves on," she said.

Two teenagers were charged with assault, and two men are now facing charges for having a firearm near the neighboring schools. A dozen people were treated for pepper spray exposure.

People can opt-in for emergency alerts from the fair by texting CFIELDFAIR to 888777.

The Chesterfield County Fair continues through Saturday, Aug. 31 with hours Monday through Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

What do you think about the announcement? Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

