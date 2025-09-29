4th Pasquotank prison inmate gets life without parole in deadly escape attempt

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate who killed four prison employees in a failed prison escape attempt in 2017 has been handed four consecutive life terms.

Seth Jameson Frazier, 41, pleaded guilty Monday morning to the following charges:



Four counts of first-degree murder

One count of attempted first-degree murder

Six counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury

One count of burning a public building

One count of inciting riot

One count of attempted escape

One count of assault with a deadly weapon

Frazier was sentenced to four consecutive life without parole sentences for the first-degree murder charges, according to North Carolina District Attorney Jeffrey J. Cruden. In addition, the judge gave Frazier 11 active sentences, totaling 93 to 116 years.

Frazier is the last of four inmates convicted in the murders of PCI employees Veronica Darden, Justin Smith, Geoffrey Howe and Wendy Shannon, who were killed during the failed escape on October 12, 2017.

"Soon after the crimes occurred senior members of my office met with the deceased victim’s families and discussed how the cases would proceed," District Attorney Cruden said. "While it was not easy, the families never wavered in their commitment to seeing that those responsible for the murder of their loved ones were brought to justice."

Mikel Brady and Wisezah Buckman were sentenced to death in 2019 and 2023, respectively. Jonathan Monk got four death sentences this past March.

"In the previous trials of defendants Mikel Brady, Wisezah Buckman and Jonathan Monk, the State was able to obtain 11 sentences of death," Cruden said. "During a meeting with the families after the last trial of Jonathan Monk, we discussed as a group whether to try Seth Frazier and seek the death penalty or allow a plea to life without parole."

Pasquotank Correctional Institution says enhanced security measures — including a new system to monitor prisoners — have been put in place since the deadly escape attempt.