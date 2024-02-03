Watch Now
News

Actions

Newport News Seaview Lofts tenants file amended lawsuit seeking $50 million

Seaview Lofts in Newport News
Posted at 11:14 PM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 23:14:23-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Residents of condemned Seaview Lofts apartments are fighting back against their landlord after filing an amended lawsuit.

They say it’s been an uphill battle to recuperate any damages and get belongings, after residents were forced out of their home.

Newport News judge lifts condemnation of Seaview Lofts after 8 months

News

Owner of former 'Seaview Lofts' still owes Newport News thousands, city says

Brendan Ponton
6:14 PM, Sep 11, 2023

"Frustrated, ready to go home," Vernetta Scarboro, a Seaview Lofts resident said.

Vernetta Scarboro had been a resident at Seaview for five years. She's one of 81 residents listed on an amended lawsuit seeking $50 million in damages.

The lawsuit says tenants were exposed to rodent infestations and mold. It also shows pictures of deplorable living conditions.

Seaview Loft Tenants report that their belongings have been thrown away

News

Seaview Lofts tenants find out their belongings have been thrown away

Danielle Saitta
6:32 PM, Mar 09, 2023

In June of 2022, the building was condemned by the city of Newport News after failing inspections and having code violations. Residents had to leave their home behind.

"It’s too expensive to stay out in a hotel at $750 a week," Scarboro said.

News 3's Leondra Head spoke to John Maravelli, an attorney representing the Seaview Lofts tenants. He says tenants endured emotional and financial distress when they were forced out. He says an amended lawsuit was filed because "Weinstein breached his duty as a landlord."

The former Seaview Lofts apartment building is was renamed to Oceanside Tower.

Seaview Lofts in Newport News

News

Newport News, Hampton Roads Sanitation District sues Seaview Lofts owners

Web Staff
10:32 PM, Jun 21, 2023

"When we first did the initial lawsuit, we did it really quickly with a goal of mediation in mind," Maravelli said.

But he says the tenants and owner of Seaview did not reach an agreement in mediation.

"For months they couldn’t retrieve their belongings," Maravelli said.

After about a year, the apartment building re-opened in April of 2023 but was condemned again in August due to a fire.

oceanside tower

News

Tenants of former 'Seaview Lofts' apartments vacate again after fire breaks out

Madeline Miller
3:51 PM, Sep 06, 2023

"This is the second time I’ve been put out at no fault of my own," Scarboro said. "We came back last April under a new lease, and we were right back out again in August."

She said she talked to the property owner.

"He said this time the problem happened, it wasn’t his fault so he wouldn’t pay for us to stay in a hotel," Scarboro said. "So we had to come out of pocket."

News 3 reached out to the owner of the apartment building to get a response, but our calls went unanswered.

More stories from Newport News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sports

News 3's Road to Las Vegas