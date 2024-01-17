Norfolk house fire forces 4 from home; Firefighter injured: NFD

NORFOLK, Va. — Four people have been displace and one firefighter was injured while helping another that fell through the floor during their fire attack in a home on Wednesday.

Crews responded to a fire reported just before 9 a.m. in the 3500 block of White Chapel Road.

When crews arrived they found heavy smoke and flames showing from the residential structure and made an aggressive interior attack.

The department says while performing a search for victims, one firefighter fell through the second floor to the first floor, but was not hurt and returned to work.

However, another firefighter was injured while assisting the one that fell through the floor. The department says his injury is non-life-threatening.

Crews then had to exit the home due to the fire rapidly spreading and switched to a defensive attack.

The four people displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

