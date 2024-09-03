Parents of slain NSU student Jahari George remember him one year after murder

September 2 marks the one-year anniversary death of Norfolk State University student Jahari George.

20-year-old Jahari George was shot and killed while sitting in a car near his dorm off-campus.

News 3's Leondra Head sat down with Jahari George’s parents, TeAnna and Michael George.

They say there’s not a day that goes by where they don’t think about their son. The George's say they want their son's legacy to shine bright.

"He was taken from us in a cowardly, tragically disgusting way," TeAnna George said.

Jahari's parents say he was an active student at NSU where he was an honor student majoring in engineering.

"Jahari is a wonderful spirit. It’s hard for me to even speak this as if it’s reality," Michael George said.

George’s parents say Jahari graduated in the top 5 percent in his class in high school in Suitland, Maryland. He was accepted to over 20 colleges and decided to attend NSU, a Historically Black College and University.

"This is not a conversation we’re suppose to be having right now. This is actually the beginning of his senior year. Everything happened in his junior year but he is class of 2025. So we should be celebrating him in a completely different manner this year," TeAnna George said.

Norfolk Police say officers found George shot inside a car on Gate House Road on September 2, 2023, near campus.

"He was minding his business parked outside his room. Granted yes it’s considered off-campus because of the street he was parked on. But he was parked outside his dorm at home. It’s not a wrong place, wrong time type of thing. They were parked in the car. The car was on but the lights were off. I guess that made someone feel like ‘hey, someone’s here to get us’ and this was the end result," George said.

Cameron Brown and Camari Warren have been arrested and charged in George’s murder. The two are in jail but have not gone to trial yet.

"What does justice look like for you all?" News 3's Leondra Head asked George's parents.

"Accountability and that people are held accountable. We absolutely want to see this go to trial. I’m not interested in any plea deal because when there’s a plea, you don’t get the facts or whole story," TeAnna George said.

Jahari leaves behind a 15-year old sister, Kyndall George and his parents, TeAnna and Michael George.