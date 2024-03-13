Billions of dollars fund transportation projects around Hampton Roads

HAMPTON, Va. — Originally from Hampton Roads, Carlton Hill has been waiting for the completion of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion.

"We are hopeful as natives that it will conclude so that we can have some regular traffic patterns to go to Hampton," he said. "You don't have to be fearful to go to Hampton anymore."

Construction on the project has been going on since 2020 and is currently slated to last for several more years.

"In the morning, traffic is awful," said Hill. "Luckily, I don't have to make that trip every day."

It's one of many transportation projects being funded in Virginia.

The Commonwealth uses a six-year plan to fund transportation projects, totaling more than $55 billion between 2024 and 2029.

Virginia's Transportation Sec. Shep Miller told lawmakers in January the first priority is funding maintenance.

"We take care of what we already have," he said. "That comes first."

When it comes to funding projects, Miller says Virginia uses data to make decisions on what to fund based on things like whether the projects would improve safety, reduce congestion and how they would affect the environment, called the SMART Scale.

"This ensures the right transportation projects — the most needed and the most beneficial — move forward, eliminating back rooms and allowing for a transparent project selection process," said Miller.

Money for these projects comes from a variety of sources, including federal funds.

Within the state, the money comes from taxes on gas, retail sales, and vehicle sales.

"You've decided what our funding is going to be," said Miller. "That's what it is. It depends on the revenue of the state and we go from there and go do good work."

Here in Hampton Roads, the prices can be steep.

For example, Virginia is spending $79 million to expand Wythe Creek Road connecting Hampton and Poquoson.

It's costing $231 million to widen I-64 in James City County and $150 million to widen and improve Laskin Road in Virginia Beach.

The cost of the HRBT Expansion Project is nearly $4 billion.

Drivers News 3 spoke with hope it will be money well spent.

"I'm glad to see that it's taking place," one driver said. "It's a long time coming."