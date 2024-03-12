Major transportation projects continue to take shape across Hampton Roads

HAMPTON, Va. — Lodovic Bowe hasn't taken the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel in quite a while.

"Back in the summer - Harborfest - that's the last time I've been over there," Bowe, who lives in Hampton, said. "That's the last time I've had to navigate that hangup over there."

On the other side of the water, Bill Horschel crosses the water multiple times a week.

News What's the latest with VDOT's Laskin Road Bridge construction project? Brendan Ponton

"It's not really too bad," said Horschel. "There's a lot of construction. A lot of things to look at. I go early in the morning."

Construction is continuing on the expansion of the HRBT. One day, there will be eight lanes going across the water.

The project was originally expected to be completed in November 2025, but VDOT now estimates it will take longer.

A spokesperson for VDOT said they plan to release an updated schedule in the coming weeks.

For now, the construction goes on, which can lead to traffic and congestion.

Watch previous coverage: Have you noticed neglected bridges across Hampton Roads? Here's how VDOT is tackling the issue

Have you noticed neglected bridges across Hampton Roads? Here's how VDOT is tackling the issue

"It's getting worse before it gets better, and I drive that frequently," said Virginia Transportation Sec. Shep Miller during a legislative hearing in January.

The big task currently going on at the HRBT is creating the two new tunnels.

Last summer, News 3 got a behind-the-scenes look as the boring was just getting started.

The machine, called Mary, has now dug more than 70% of the first tunnel, according to VDOT. Eventually, it will turn around and dig the other tunnel.

WTKR Rear view of Tunnel Boring Machine, called Mary

"If the tunneling goes well, the project goes well," said Miller. "If the tunneling does not go well, the project does not go well, so we're all focused on Mary and she's going great so far."

News Drone footage shows progress of HRBT Expansion Project Heather Eckstine

It's not the only major project going on in Hampton Roads.

In November, Gov. Youngkin and other transportation leaders broke ground on the expansion of I-64 between Richmond and Hampton Roads.

The three-phased project will add a lane in each direction over the 29-mile stretch, where it currently is just two lanes in each direction.

Expansion in James City County will start in the late spring.

"We cannot leave a gap unfilled and this is a very, very big gap," Youngkin said at the time.

Another project kicking off this year will widen Wythe Creek Road to three lanes between Hampton and Poquoson. Construction on the project is expected to start in the spring.

In Virginia Beach, work continues on the Laskin Road project.

Virginia Beach Laskin Road project in Virginia Beach could be completed soon Danielle Saitta

The project to remove the feeder lanes and widen the road has been going on since 2019, but has faced repeated delays.

VDOT now estimates the project won't be done until 2025 due to the complex nature of the project.

While some are annoyed about the ongoing construction, Sec. Miller believes the projects will make getting around Hampton Roads easier.

"Look at what we're doing here folks," he said. "Basically, we're opening this corridor for commerce and people to move between Virginia Beach and the Port and South Hampton Roads to the rest of the Commonwealth."