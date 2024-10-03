Cost of living, military, port strike among topics during Cao, Kaine debate

NORFOLK, Va. — The ILA port worker strike, cost of living, military, immigration and reproductive rights.

These are the issues that took center stage during Wendesday night's debate between Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine and his Republican opponent Hung Cao at Norfolk State University.

Sen. Tim Kaine is vying for a third time in the U.S. Senate. He's pledged to tackle issues such as protecting reproductive rights, affordable health care and securing the border.

The border and immigration were big talking points for Captain Hung Cao, a Navy veteran and immigrated to the U.S. from Vietnam. He ran for Congress in Northern Virginia in 2022, but lost. He also wants to do something about the spread of drugs like fentanyl.

Cao also gained the support of Former President Donald Trump, however recent polling from fivethirtyeight.com puts Sen. Kaine ahead of Cao, and News 3 has reported this appears to be a safe seat for Democrats.