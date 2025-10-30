Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Earle-Sears campaign bus reportedly catches fire; Spanberger 'relieved' opponent's team is safe

G4htNx7WkAE5NOT.jpeg
CBS 19 News
G4htNx7WkAE5NOT.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, the Republican candidate for Virginia governor, and her team are safe after a reported fire on her campaign bus Thursday. That's according to a Facebook post made by her opponent, Democrat Abigail Spanberger, in which she says she's keeping Earle-Sears and her team in her thoughts.

"I’m relieved to hear Winsome Earle-Sears and her team are safe after her campaign bus caught on fire this afternoon," reads Spanberger's post, which was shared around 1:30 p.m. "I’m grateful to our first responders for their quick action — and I’m thinking of the Lt. Governor and her team after this scary incident."

The photo below was shared with us by CBS 19 News, who received the photo from a viewer.

G4htNx7WkAE5NOT.jpeg

It's unclear where the reported bus fire happened or what caused it.

News 3 has reached out to Earle-Sears' campaign for comment. This article will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc.

