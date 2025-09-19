Virginia prosecutor investigating NY AG Letitia James pushed to resign: AP

The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia (ESDVA) has been told to either resign or be fired on Friday, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Friday.

The Associated Press reported that tt was unclear who told Erik S. Siebert he was being removed, what reason was given or who might replace him.

Spokespeople for Seibert’s office and the Justice Department declined to comment Friday, AP reports.

Siebert was appointed by Trump as the interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia on Jan. 20, 2025, following the resignation of the late Jessica Aber, who announced her decision to step down as the region's top prosecutor in January when President Trump took office.

Siebert's term was set to expire on May 20, but he was approved to continue in his role following a unanimous decision on behalf of the district's judges.

This attempt to oust Siebert comes amid the Trump administration's push to indict James based on allegations that she committed mortgage fraud in Norfolk.

James was referred for federal criminal prosecution due to claims that she falsified her residence status at a home in Norfolk, according to our affiliate partner CBS New York.

The Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) William Pulte accused James of falsifying "bank documents and property records to acquire government backed assistance and loans and more favorable loan terms," according to a letter written to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and obtained by CBS New York.

In response to the allegations, a spokesperson for the New York attorney general's office told CBS New York that "Attorney General James is focused every single day on protecting New Yorkers, especially as this Administration weaponizes the federal government against the rule of law and the Constitution. She will not be intimidated by bullies — no matter who they are."

James filed a civil lawsuit against President Donald Trump in 2022, where she argued Trump and his family artificially inflated their net worth as a means to get better loan rates. The Trump Organization was found liable and was ordered to pay nearly half a billion dollars in fines. The financial penalty was later thrown out, but the finding that Trump committed fraud was upheld.