New York AG Letitia James accused of mortgage fraud related to Norfolk home: CBS

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James has been referred for federal criminal prosecution for alleged mortgage fraud in connection to claims she falsified her residence status at a home in Norfolk, according to our affiliate partner CBS New York.

The Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) William Pulte accused James of falsifying "bank documents and property records to acquire government backed assistance and loans and more favorable loan terms," according to a letter written to U.S. Attorney General Pam Pondi and obtained by CBS New York.

Raw footage: Letitia James' Norfolk home

CBS New York reports that Pulte wrote in his letter to Bondi:

"At the time of the 2023 Norfolk, VA property purchase and mortgage, Ms. James was the sitting Attorney General of New York and is required by law to have her primary residence in the state of New York — even though her mortgage applications list her intent to have the Norfolk, VA property as her primary home."

In response to the allegations, a spokesperson for the New York attorney general's office told CBS New York that "Attorney General James is focused every single day on protecting New Yorkers, especially as this Administration weaponizes the federal government against the rule of law and the Constitution. She will not be intimidated by bullies — no matter who they are."

James filed a civil lawsuit against President Donald Trump in 2022, where she argued Trump and his family artificially inflated their net worth as a means to get better loan rates.

A judge found Trump and the Trump Organization liable and ordered them to pay $354 million in fines.