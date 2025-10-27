George Mason U. poll shows Spanberger up 12 over Earle-Sears in final days of Virginia governor's race

FAIRFAX, Va. — A new poll surveying more than 900 registered and likely voters in Virginia shows Democrat Abigail Spanberger with a 12-point lead over Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, as the the days remaining in the Virginia governor's race move into single digits.

The poll, conducted by The Washington Post-Schar School at George Mason University, gave Spanberger 54% of the vote to 42% from Earle-Sears among likely voters. Among registered voters, the numbers were Spanberger, 53%, to 40% for Earle-Sears.

The survey was conducted between Oct. 16-20 and reported by George Mason and The Washington Post on Friday, Oct. 24.

The Schar School compared its poll results from Oct. 20 with a poll reported about three weeks earlier on Sept. 29, which showed almost no difference in the spread: Spanberger 55% to Earle-Sears 43% among likely voters, and 53%/40%, respectively, among registered voters.

The survey also showed a dead heat in the race for attorney general, with incumbent Republican Jason Miyares and Democrat Jay Jones both polling at 46% among likely voters, and 44% among registered voters.

This represents a significant gain for Miyares from the Sept. 29 report, which at the time showed Jones with a six-point lead in both registered and likely voters.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Jones had sent messages in 2022 to a former colleague suggesting that he would like a political opponent and his family to die violently. Miyares and other Virginia Republicans heavily condemned the texts, calling Jones unfit to seek office. In response, Jones issued an apology for the text messages and has vowed to stay in the race.

Also asked in the survey is whether Jones should drop out of the race, where 51% of respondents answered yes and 41% said he should continue his candidacy.

In the lieutenant governor's race, which received comparatively less publicity than the governor's and AG races — until last week, when Republican John Reid's team said that they hosted a debate with an AI representation of Democrat Ghazala Hashmi because, they say, she would not debate in person — Hashmi has a six-point lead among likely voters and a five-point lead among registered voters.

Another question asked in the poll, which can be found in full here, is whether respondents approve of President Donald Trump. This poll, taken among registered voters, showed a 42% approval rating and 57% disapproval.

When asked about party identification, 27% of participants said Democrat, 29% said Republican, and 41% said independent/other.