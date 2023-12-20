Gov. Youngkin calls for elimination of Virginia's 'most-hated' car tax

NORFOLK, Va. - — Gov. Youngkin called for the elimination of the local personal property tax, also known as the car tax, during a speech Wednesday morning.

Youngkin spoke about the tax as he outlined his proposed two-year budget to lawmakers.

During the speech, he challenged lawmakers to eliminate the car tax, although he did not include it in his actual budget proposal.

Youngkin noted the process of eliminating it would be "complicated," but urged lawmakers to work with state and local leaders to get rid of it.

"The car tax belongs in the trash can, not in your mailbox," he said.

To make up for it, Youngkin said local governments could raise sale taxes.

I both invite and challenge my colleagues in the General Assembly to completely eliminate the hated car tax. It belongs in your trash can, not your mail box.



Let’s fix this for good! — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) December 20, 2023

In Virginia, vehicle owners pay a tax on the assessed value of their car to their local governments each year.

Lawmakers will begin work on the budget during the General Assembly session beginning in January.