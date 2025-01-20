Gun debate heats up again in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia lawmakers are taking up bills dealing with a familiar topic in the Commonwealth: guns.

On Monday, the Virginia Citizens Defense League, a nonprofit advocating for pro-gun rights, held its annual Lobby Day. However, the turnout was smaller than in years past, particularly in 2020 when thousands of people rallied against gun control measures.

“If we want a government that is of the people, by the people, and for the people, we must participate in the process," said Virginia Webb from the VCDL.

“I want to hear the excuses of all the people that didn’t show up today because there is no excuse for not defending the future of our country,” Webb added.

Despite the smaller turnout, the group emphasized the importance of conveying their message. “There are a lot of people out there that just don’t care. They’re like, ‘Well, we got Youngkin in, so we’re good,’ or ‘We got Trump now; no, we’re done with that,’” one of the speakers said.

Currently, Democrats control the General Assembly, but Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin remains in office. This has resulted in little movement on the issue over the last two years.

Still, Democrats are bringing forth bills that the governor vetoed last year, including one to create a five-day waiting period for individuals attempting to purchase a gun.

“I lost my nephew to suicide by gun. I strongly support a five-day waiting period for any gun purchase,” a proponent of the measure said during a legislative hearing last week.

“This would be a huge inconvenience and the cost versus the benefit is not proportionate," said Webb during the hearing.

Pro-gun control groups held a rally last week at the Capitol, calling for stricter gun laws and tougher penalties for individuals who fail to secure their firearms.

“We have so many responsible gun owners that agree with the solutions that we’re putting forward. It’s common sense to have stronger, secure laws so that children can’t get their hands on a gun,” said Angela Ferrell-Zabala from Moms Demand Action.

While there appears to be a stalemate on the issue, both sides aren't backing down.

“Virginia is for gun safety. Let’s do it,” said Ferrell-Zabala.