How a new Virginia law could hold parents accountable if their child accesses their gun

A new law in Virginia aims to prevent a tragedy before it happens.

The law holds parents accountable for giving kids access to guns by creating tougher penalties for parents who don't lock up their guns.

Bilal Muhammad, a local gun violence awareness activist, says the law is long overdue.

"Children today are dying because of a lack of responsibility on the parent's part," said Muhammad.

Muhammad says he's happy Governor Glenn Youngkin signed "Lucia's law." The law was inspired by a 13-year-old Henrico girl who was shot and killed by a schoolmate who used his father's gun.

Under Lucia's law, adults will face a felony charge if a child accesses a gun after being told that the child poses a threat of violence.

"We're all aware of what took place at the elementary school in Newport News, so there's a situation right there that shows us that young children can get their hands on a gun quickly," said Muhammad.

Muhammad was referencing the shooting at Richneck Elementary School in January 2023 when a teacher, Abby Zwerner, was shot by one of her students. The shooting is just one of many incidents that have happened in Hampton Roads in which a child accessed their parent's gun.

Muhammad hopes the new law makes parents think twice about securing their guns.

Before Lucia's law went into effect last week, Virginia had no laws that required unattended firearms to be stored in a certain way or that gun owners lock their weapons well.