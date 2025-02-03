How the proposed Virginia budget could impact Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — The proposed budget unveiled by Virginia lawmakers Sunday could have several impacts on Hampton Roads, including possibly leading to people across the Commonwealth receiving tax dollars back in their pockets.

A significant proposal that both the House and Senate agree on includes tax rebates due to a surplus—$200 for single people and $400 for married couples. If approved, checks would go out in October.

Democrats currently hold the majority, but Republicans are supportive of this idea.

“That’s very positive. We were all rowing in the same direction trying to get money back to Virginians, so we’re excited that that provision has that in place,” said State Sen. Ryan McDougle (R-James City County).

More political coverage: Could a potential third candidate shake-up the race for Va. Gov.?

Could a potential third candidate shake-up the race for Va. Gov.?

This proposal marks a change from Gov. Youngkin’s initial offering, which called for people earning below certain incomes to receive a credit on the car tax and for no tax on tips. However, Democrats are not following his proposals.

“We believe that our approach would put more money into the pockets of Virginians a lot sooner than what the governor was proposing,” said Del. Luke Torian (D-Prince William County).

In a statement in response, Gov. Youngkin said he was reviewing the proposals and said he wants to work together.

More political coverage: Virginia could add regulations to license plate reader cameras

Virginia could add regulations to license plate reader cameras

The budget also proposes one-time $1,000 bonuses for teachers, in addition to the 3% raises they are already scheduled to receive.

“It’s critical because we recognize that our teachers are very important for the education of our young sons and daughters,” one lawmaker noted.

Additionally, there is a proposal to allocate $8 million to Norfolk State University for security improvements around the campus, and the city of Portsmouth could receive millions more to address water and sewer line repairs.

The city of Norfolk could receive $450,000 for half of the cost of beach replenishment in Willoughby Spit in the area around Toler Place.

Lawmakers will work on finalizing the budget before the end of their session towards the end of the month.