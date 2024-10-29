Watch Now
How you can get to your voting poll on Election Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Election Day is just 7 days away and it’s important to know where your closest voting poll is and how to get there.

Hampton Roads Transit is offering free rides to help voters get to the polls. This includes all forms of HRT, including buses, light rail, ferry, paratransit and OnDemand rideshare.

All rides will be free on Tuesday.

To find local route information go to gohrt.com.

For more information on your closest voting poll go to elections.virginia.gov.

