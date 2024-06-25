Jill Biden coming to Virginia Beach ahead of this week's presidential debate

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is coming to Virginia Beach to attend a campaign organizing event this Thursday, according to the Biden-Harris campaign.

Dr. Biden will greet Virginia volunteers and supporters during her visit, the campaign says. The campaign hasn't shared further details about the event yet.

The First Lady will be visiting the Resort City just hours before the first 2024 presidential debate between President Biden and former President Trump takes place.

Dr. Biden's visit also comes just one day before Trump plans to hold a campaign rally at Historic Greenbrier Farms in Chesapeake.

We'll update this article as we learn more about the First Lady's visit.