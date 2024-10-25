Judge blocks Youngkin Executive Order on removing non-citizen voters from voter rolls

NORFOLK, Va. — A federal judge ruled Friday to block an Executive Order by Gov. Youngkin that sought to remove non-citizen voters from voter rolls.

More than 1,600 people in Virginia were removed from voter rolls after Youngkin issued the Order in August.

The Dept. of Justice and other groups sued earlier this month, saying voters were being illegally removed from the rolls.

Watch previous coverage: More than 1,600 voters have registration revoked under Virginia program targeting noncitizens

Under the National Voter Registration Act, there must be a 90-day "quiet period" ahead of elections for maintenance of the voter rolls.

The judge's ruling wasn't immediately posted to the federal court system website, so News 3 is still working to learn the exact details of the ruling.

Gov. Youngkin released a statement saying, "Let’s be clear about what just happened: only eleven days before a Presidential election, a federal judge ordered Virginia to reinstate over 1,500 individuals–who self-identified themselves as noncitizens–back onto the voter rolls. Almost all these individuals had previously presented immigration documents confirming their noncitizen status, a fact recently verified by federal authorities."

He said Virginia will immediately appeal the ruling to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, and if necessary, the U.S. Supreme Court.

Stay with News 3 for updates on this developing story.