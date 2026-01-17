Live blog: Virginians gather for Spanberger's historic inauguration in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginians are gathering in Richmond to witness the inauguration of Virginia's first female governor on Saturday at noon.

The historic event will see a full weekend of events leading up to and following her inaugural address on Saturday at noon. News 3 will stream the event live on wtkr.com, Facebook, and our streaming apps for Roku, Apple TV, Android TV and Fire Stick.

Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger, Lt. Gov.-elect Ghazala Hashmi, and Attorney General-elect Jay Jones will be sworn in Saturday at noon, returning executive power in Virginia to the Democrats.

Youngkin delivers final State of the Commonwealth address

"United for Virginia's Future" is the theme for this weekend's inauguration. The swearing-in ceremony itself will take place on Saturday, but the scheduled events will run from Friday to Sunday.

Saturday, 7:05 a.m. — News 3's Brendan Ponton previews next steps for Virginia Democrats

News 3's Brendan Ponton previews what's next for Virginia Democrats

Saturday, 7:00 a.m. — Road closures begin in anticipation of Spanberger's inauguration

The closures will begin at 7 a.m. and are expected to reopen by 4 p.m. Signs are already posted in the affected areas.

The following streets will be closed:



Eastbound Broad Street (9th to 14th)

8th Street (Broad to Grace)

9th Street (Broad to Main)

Bank Street (9th to 12th)

14th Street (Broad to Main)

Grace Street (8th to 9th)

Friday, 7:30 p.m. — Pusha T takes the stage in Richmond

Spanberger's inauguration weekend kicks off with 'Made in Virginia Market' event

Virginia Beach hip hop legend and 2026 Grammy nominee Pusha T was the headlining performance on Friday. Spanberger introduced Pusha T to an excited crowd in Richmond.

Friday, 4:30 p.m. — News 3's Jessica Larché provides a live look at the Made in Virginia Market

Live look at the Made in Virginia Market in Richmond

Friday, 3 p.m. — Made in Virginia Market event kicks off

News Inauguration weekend kicks off with 'Made in Virginia Market' event Joi Fultz

Over 40 local vendors were featured at the 17th Street Market.

All vendors at the market are Virginia-based businesses, offering everything from clothing and books to unique jewelry and food from local trucks and restaurants.

Friday, noon — News 3's Jessica Larché and Brendan Ponton arrive in Richmond

Preparations underway for Spanberger's inauguration in Richmond

Risers are now in place around the state capitol. Preparations have begun for the Made in Virginia Market event, which is set to begin at 3 p.m.

Icely + Friends, Made in Norfolk, Magnusson's, and Overtime Creations are among the Hampton Roads businesses slated to be present at this event, which will take place at the 17th Street Market.

News 3 will and our sister station CBS 6 in Richmond are collaborating on coverage of the weekend's events on air and online.