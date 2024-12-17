More than 100 tips about possible drones received: Virginia State Police

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Fusion Center has received more than 100 tips related to possible drones in the skies across the Commonwealth and is investigating all of them, a Virginia State Police spokesperson told News 3 on Monday.

The Fusion Center is an effort where state and federal agencies work together to identify data and respond to potential threats.

While New Jersey has received more attention, there have been reported drone sightings in Virginia as well.

"I think the vast majority are probably folks seeing planes or other things, but there are so many. Remember, a lot of this initially started over Langley," said Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia).

Warner referenced how the Dept. of Defense confirmed drones over Langley Air Force Base last year.

That led to disruptions in training.

Warner, who's chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told reporters Monday in Norfolk he was pushing for more information.

"Part of my job as a senator is to make sure the members that aren't on the Intelligence Committee that I can give them assurance. I can't give people assurance at this point," he said.

It's a sentiment shared by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Virginia), who has said the information provided by the federal government has been "insufficient."

"These are some of the most sensitive sites in America and I have been wholly unsatisfied with the response I have received from the federal government," he said.

Warner and Youngkin are supposed to be briefed later in the week.

The Dept. of Homeland Security and FBI have said it does not appear the drones in New Jersey pose a national security threat and do not appear to be from a foreign government, but they've led to plenty of questions from Hampton Roads up the East Coast.

"The notion of allowing whatever is flying to fly over critical military facilities without us being able to capture or being able able to figure out what these are is just unacceptable," he said.