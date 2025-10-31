NC residents may have received false late voter registration notices

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina residents may have received a false late voter registration notice for the 2025 municipal elections from their county board, according to a release sent by the North Carolina Board of Elections.

The release estimated that fewer than 1,000 voters received this erroneous letter. The county boards of elections made corrections to numerous voter registration records after the registration deadline, this incidentally resulted in the false late registration letters being sent out.

"No registrations were canceled or removed from the rolls because of this letter, and this error will in no way affect these voters’ eligibility to vote in the 2025 municipal elections," the release reads.

Late voter registration notices have been suspended temporarily as officials work to prevent more false letters from being sent out, according to the North Carolina Board of Elections.

The voter registration application deadline was Oct. 10, click here to check your voting status.