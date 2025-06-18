Primary election guide: Results start trickling in for key statewide & Hampton Roads-based races

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Virginia polls have officially closed, and primary election results are now trickling in.

Watch live primary election coverage:

Following Tuesday's results, we'll know which Democratic candidates will appear on the ballot in November for the statewide lieutenant governor and attorney general races. We'll also have the outcomes of four primaries, which will determine which candidates will advance in local House of Delegates races.

The primary election results will also determine who will serve as the next Commonwealth's Attorney in two Hampton Roads cities — Norfolk and Newport News — as the winners of both races won't have a candidate to face from another party come November. We also won't have to wait until then to learn who will serve as Chesapeake's next sheriff.

Below is an overview of the state and local races. This article will be updated as results come in:

Virginia Lieutenant Governor - Democratic Primary

Democrats had a crowded primary race for lieutenant governor with the following six candidates: Sen. Ghazala Hashmi of Richmond, Sen. Aaron Rouse of Virginia Beach, Prince William County School Board Chairman Babur Lateef, former Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, and former federal government attorneys Alex Bastani and Victor Salgado.

The candidate who wins the Democratic primary will face Republican John Reid and Independent Marlow Jones in November. The current lieutenant governor, Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, is running for governor.

Virginia Attorney General - Democratic Primary

Former State Delegate Jay Jones and Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor are both seeking the Democratic nomination to face Republican incumbent Jason Miyares in November.

Virginia House of Delegates District 70 (Newport News) - Republican Primary

Cynthia Scaturico and Hailey Shupe-Dollar are facing off in the GOP primary for the House of Delegates seat in District 70. The district represents the northeastern part of Newport News. The winner will face incumbent Democrat Shelly Simonds.

Virginia House of Delegates District 89 (Chesapeake/Suffolk) - Democratic Primary

Democratic candidates Karen Robins "Kacey" Carnegie and Blaizen Buckshot Bloom are both vying for the House of Delegates seat in District 89. The winner will face the candidate who wins the Republican primary, as incumbent Baxter Ennis is not seeking re-election.

Virginia House of Delegates District 89 (Chesapeake/Suffolk) - Republican Primary

Mike Lamonea and Kristen Shannon are both seeking the Republican nomination for the House of Delegates seat in District 89. The winner will face the candidate who wins the Democratic primary, as incumbent Baxter Ennis is not seeking re-election.

Virginia House of Delegates District 97 (Virginia Beach) - Republican Primary

Tim Anderson, an attorney and former delegate, and Christina Felder are both seeking the Republican nomination for the House of Delegates seat in the 97th District. The district is entirely located in Virginia Beach and includes Town Center and Lynnhaven Mall. The winner will face incumbent Michael Feggans, a Democrat, in November.

Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney - Democratic Primary

Incumbent Ramin Fatehi is up against challenger John Butler, a former federal prosecutor. The results will determine if Fatehi will serve another term or if Butler will take over as the city's top prosecutor, as there aren't any Republicans or Independents in the running.

Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney - Democratic Primary

Howard Gwynn, who has held the role since 1990, is facing off against challenger Shannon Jones, who currently serves in the City Attorney's Office. The winner will likely serve as the city's next commonwealth's attorney, as we are not aware of any Republicans or Independents in the running.

Chesapeake Sheriff - Republican Primary

Dave Rosado, who’s been the city’s sheriff since Nov. 2024, is facing Chesapeake police officer Wallace Chadwick III in the primary election. With no Democrats or Independents in the running, the winner will be the city's next sheriff.