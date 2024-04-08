Seeking compromise, Youngkin drops tax cuts in updated Va. budget proposal

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Virginia) campaigned against the budget passed by the General Assembly over the past month, calling it a "backward budget."

On Monday, his tone shifted to finding "common ground" as he outlined his latest proposal to reporters, which includes 233 amendments to the two-year $64 billion budget plan.

"That is what finding common ground is all about. When we do this, we can present a budget today that is structurally balanced and keeps Virginia on a winning path," he said.

Youngkin is dropping his proposal to cut taxes, which lawmakers did not follow.

As a compromise, he wants lawmakers to drop a proposed sales tax on digital products.

"I think the first place of common ground is I have ceded to longer advocating for tax cuts and I've asked them to come in and have no tax increases," said Youngkin.

He did join with lawmakers in supporting a three-percent raise for teachers and state employees.

"There are over 200 amendments. I want to be clear there are no vetoes. This is a package of amendments that are being put together in an effort to bring people together," he said.

Virginia Senate Democratic Leader Scott Surovell, from Faifax County, said he was still reviewing the proposal, but said he'd never seen a governor offer so many amendments and hold a press conference to announce them.

By comparison two years ago, Youngkin proposed 38 amendments.

"In a lot of ways, this governor has never left campaign mode and entered into governing mode," said Surovell.

Lawmakers will return to Richmond next week to take up the amendments. They have until the end of June to pass the budget.