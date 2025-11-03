Spanberger makes final push in Virginia governor's race

RICHMOND, Va — It’s the final push to get people to the polls as candidates make their last round of campaigning ahead of Election Day.

Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic candidate for governor, stopped at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond on Monday, urging young voters to cast their ballots.

“You all, I just ask that you get every last person out to vote. Because at this moment their voices matter,” Spanberger told the crowd.

Watch related: At rally for Spanberger, Obama tells crowd choice for Virginia governor is clear

At rally for Spanberger, Obama tells crowd choice for Virginia governor is clear

Her visit to VCU focused on energizing supporters and addressing challenges Virginians face, including affordability, housing and the job market.

“In Virginia, we need a governor who will stand up against the chaos and endeavor to create stability, steadiness and job growth here on the ground,” Spanberger said.

Spanberger’s final campaign push came just two days after former President Barack Obama visited Norfolk on Saturday to rally in support of her.

“We have a chance to elect a leader who will help build a better, stronger, brighter future for Virginia,” Obama said at the rally.

“We are going to win because there is literally no other option,” Spanberger added. “And we are going to win because people like you are coming out all across Virginia, getting people to the polls and getting people excited.”

Spanberger’s team canceled a scheduled rally Monday night in Richmond. Campaign officials said they decided to condense her schedule.

Her Republican opponent, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, is also campaigning Monday to make her last pitch to voters. News 3 has a crew at Earle-Sears' rally in Virginia Beach, and this article will be updated accordingly with her message to voters.